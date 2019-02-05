Nets' Allen Crabbe: Probable Wednesday vs. Nuggets
Crabbe (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against Denver, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.
It's been a long road back for Crabbe, who has missed the last 25 games due to lingering soreness in his right knee, but after being assigned to the G League for some additional work in practice Tuesday morning, he is presumably good to go for the team's matchup with the Nuggets. Crabbe will likely be limited as he gets back into the swing of things, but his return is huge for a Brooklyn backcourt that hasn't been able to fight off the injury bug this season.
