Nets' Allen Crabbe: Puts up 14 points off the bench
Crabbe posted 14 points (4-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Sunday's 120-114 loss to the Warriors.
Crabbe's re-insertion into the starting lineup seems to be taking longer than expected, as it was assumed that Joe Harris would eventually find his way back to a bench role when Crabbe was 100% healthy. Crabbe is showing no ill effects, so the switch should come sooner rather than later. in anticipation of a larger role, he might be worth a stash in the deepest of leagues.
