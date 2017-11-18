Crabbe posted 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Friday's 118-107 win over the Jazz.

With Spencer Dinwiddie shifting to the point and Caris LeVert serving a bench role, Crabbe has successfully moved over to the two slot, where he's been putting up impressive numbers. He's now logged 30-plus minutes in the past four games which gives players a green light to start looking at Crabbe's output moving forward. the loss of D'Angelo Russell will induce a different distribution in Brooklyn's backcourt, and Crabble will be one of the beneficiaries if his usage stays static.