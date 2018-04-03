Nets' Allen Crabbe: Questionable due to illness
Crabbe is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to an illness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Crabbe apparently wasn't feeling too well around morning shootaround, with his chances of playing Tuesday being labeled 50/50. More information should arrive as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day leading up to the contest. If Crabbe is ultimately held out, Joe Harris is a strong candidate to see an uptick in workload.
