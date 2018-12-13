Nets' Allen Crabbe: Questionable for Friday
Crabbe is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to a sore right knee, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Crabbe has been playing some of his best basketball of the season lately and is coming off a 20-point performance in Wednesday's win over the 76ers, but it appears he has picked up an injury in the process. Look for another update on Crabbe's status to come following the team's shootaround Friday morning.
