Nets' Allen Crabbe: Questionable for Thursday
Crabbe is dealing with a sore left knee and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Considering it's just being listed as soreness, Crabbe likely isn't in danger of missing extended time, though it certainly could keep him out of Thursday's contest. Look for Crabbe to test out the knee during pregame warmups before a final determination is made on his availability, so another update should be provided shortly before tipoff. If Crabbe sits out, Caris LeVert would likely move into the starting lineup, while Joe Harris could pick up a few more minutes off the bench as well.
