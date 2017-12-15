Nets' Allen Crabbe: Questionable with left knee soreness
Crabbe is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors due to left knee soreness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Crabbe was also on the injury report with the same sore left knee ahead of Thursday's game against the Knicks, but he ended up playing a full 35-minute workload. With Friday's game being a back-to-back on the road, there's a good chance that the Nets elect to hold Allen Crabbe out as a precautionary measure, but his status should become more official closer to tip-off.
