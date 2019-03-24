Nets' Allen Crabbe: Remains out Monday
Crabbe (knee) will not play Monday against Portland, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Crabbe will miss a fifth consecutive contest due to a soreness in his right knee. Expect Caris LeVert and DeMarre Carroll to continue picking up increased minutes in Crabbe's absence.
