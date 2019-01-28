Crabbe (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Crabbe is still not ready to return as he continues to deal with a sore right knee. While the 26-year-old has been participating in individual workouts recently, he remains without a concrete timetable for his return. As such, Crabbe will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with his next chance to play coming Tuesday against the Bulls.