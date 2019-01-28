Nets' Allen Crabbe: Remains out Monday
Crabbe (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Celtics.
Crabbe is still not ready to return as he continues to deal with a sore right knee. While the 26-year-old has been participating in individual workouts recently, he remains without a concrete timetable for his return. As such, Crabbe will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with his next chance to play coming Tuesday against the Bulls.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...