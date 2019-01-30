Nets' Allen Crabbe: Remains out Thursday
Crabbe (knee) will remain inactive for Thursday's game against San Antonio, Greg Logan of Newsday reports,
Crabbe has not played in a game since suffering a right knee injury back on Dec. 12 against the 76ers and will be missing his 24th straight outing Thursday. Crabbe's next opportunity to make his return will be on Feb. 2 versus Orlando and the former second-round pick will likely be tabbed as a game-time decision.
