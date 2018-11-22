Crabbe logged 27 points (10=16 FG, 7-11 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 119-113 loss to the Mavericks.

The pure-shooting Crabbe finally came alive on Wednesday, shooting a blistering 7-of-11 from long range and 10-of-16 overall. Those looking for a forward with upside and a positive outlook should give Crabbe a look. The sharpshooter is deadly when he's dialed in, and with Caris LeVert (foot) out indefinitely, the door is wide open for Crabbe to light it up.