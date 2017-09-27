Nets' Allen Crabbe: Rolls ankle Wednesday
Crabbe rolled his ankle during Wednesday's practice, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
The severity of the injury has yet to be determined by the medical staff. He should be considered day-to-day until further information emerges.
