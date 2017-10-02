Crabbe (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Knicks.

Crabbe is dealing with a sprained ankle and was seen wearing a walking boot just a few days ago, so it comes as no surprise the Nets will take a cautious approach and hold Crabbe out Tuesday. That said, he's since shed his boot and isn't likely to miss extended action, so a return is possible for Thursday's exhibition matchup with the Heat. With Caris LeVert also out, DeMarre carroll and Joe Harris will likely be the top two options at small forward.