Nets' Allen Crabbe: Ruled out for preseason opener
Crabbe (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Knicks.
Crabbe is dealing with a sprained ankle and was seen wearing a walking boot just a few days ago, so it comes as no surprise the Nets will take a cautious approach and hold Crabbe out Tuesday. That said, he's since shed his boot and isn't likely to miss extended action, so a return is possible for Thursday's exhibition matchup with the Heat. With Caris LeVert also out, DeMarre carroll and Joe Harris will likely be the top two options at small forward.
More News
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...