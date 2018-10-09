Crabbe (ankle) won't play Wednesday against Toronto, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Crabbe suffered a left ankle sprain Monday against the Pistons, and although X-rays came back negative, he'll be held out Wednesday. The same injury slowed Crabbe down in last year's preseason, but he managed to take the court for the first game of the 2017 campaign. The 26-year-old will have one more chance to play in the preseason Friday versus the Knicks before Brooklyn's regular season begins Sept. 17 in Detroit.