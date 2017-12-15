Nets' Allen Crabbe: Ruled out Friday
Crabbe (knee) will not play during Friday's game against the Raptors, Alex Labidou of the Nets official website reports.
Crabbe's knee soreness is apparently giving him too much discomfort to take the floor Friday. In his stead, Joe Harris and Caris LeVert could see additional run.
