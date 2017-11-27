Crabbe (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Crabbe was a late scratch from Sunday's game due to a sore lower back, and the ailment will now cost him a second consecutive contest. With Rondae Hollis-Jefferson also out and DeMarre Carroll (illness) questionable, the Nets could end up being rather severely shorthanded on the wing, so the likes of Trevor Booker, Joe Harris, Caris LeVert and Sean Kilpatrick should all see increased minutes.