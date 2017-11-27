Nets' Allen Crabbe: Ruled out Monday
Crabbe (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Crabbe was a late scratch from Sunday's game due to a sore lower back, and the ailment will now cost him a second consecutive contest. With Rondae Hollis-Jefferson also out and DeMarre Carroll (illness) questionable, the Nets could end up being rather severely shorthanded on the wing, so the likes of Trevor Booker, Joe Harris, Caris LeVert and Sean Kilpatrick should all see increased minutes.
More News
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Late scratch with sore back•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Nets 12 against old squad in loss•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores team-high 25 in Sunday's loss•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Puts up 18 points in victory•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Starting at shooting guard Monday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Team-leading point total off bench•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...