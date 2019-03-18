Nets' Allen Crabbe: Ruled out Tuesday
Crabbe (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Kings, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Crabbe will miss his third consecutive game as he continues to deal with a sore right knee. It looks as though the Nets will continue to treat Crabbe as day-to-day, with his next opportunity to play coming Friday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.