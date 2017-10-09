Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores 14 in 10 minutes off bench Sunday
Crabbe recorded 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, an assist and a steal across 10 minutes in Sunday's 117-83 win over the Knicks.
Crabbe's production in limited playing time speaks for itself. He may not hold the pedigree of D'Angelo Russell or have the popularity, but the 6-6 Cal product knows how to get the job done off the bench. He'll continue to spur Brooklyn's second unit in the frontcourt, and being stuck behind Russell and Lin severely limits any impact he will have from a fantasy perspective.
