Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores 15 points Tuesday
Crabbe scored 15 po ints (5-10 FG
Crabbe led all Brooklyn starters on the strength of sinking four three-pointers en route to 15 points Tuesday. In his first season in Brooklyn, the guard has more opportunities on offense, averaging career-highs in shots per game (10.3) and three-point attempts (6.6). In terms of his long range game, Crabbe's increased role with Brooklyn has translated into a solid 37.2 percent from beyond the arc. In addition, Crabbe has rebounded well as of late, averaging 4.6 boards to go with 12.6 points over his last five games.
