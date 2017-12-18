Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores 17 points in 29 minutes
Crabbe registered 17 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, and one steal, in 29 minutes Sunday as Brooklyn fell to Indiana.
Crabbe returned from a one-game absence Sunday and provided some much-needed scoring for a Brooklyn team that doesn't carry a dominant scorer. There is a crowded field of players fighting for shots on the 2017-18 version of Brooklyn's team, and nobody has distanced themselves from the pack in D'Angelo Russell's absence. Crabbe takes 63-percent of his shots from deep, which adds up to 8.5 three-point attempts per game. If that shot is falling, the points will pile up. However, Crabbe's fantasy value will be limited until he can distance himself from a crowded Brooklyn rotation.
