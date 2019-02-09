Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores 19 points in Friday's loss
Crabbe accumulated 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt), one rebound, and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 125-106 loss to the Bulls.
Crabbe got hot from beyond the arc, but he contributed sparingly in the other categories as per usual. The 26-year-old shooting guard might be worth a look for those desperate for threes in deeper leagues, but Crabbe has been extremely inefficient offensively and isn't likely to reclaim a starting role anytime soon.
