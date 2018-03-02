Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores 20 points in loss
Crabbe produced 20 points (7-19 FG, 6-13 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 116-111 loss to Sacramento.
Crabbe has been playing very well of late, scoring in double-figures in eight consecutive games. While he isn't a big contributor in any other areas, he has been shooting the three-ball with high success. Over that same eight-game period he has averaged 4.3 three-pointers, very handy indeed. Caris LeVert continues to work his way back from injury and could cut into Crabbe's production, but until that happens, Crabbe is worth a look in most leagues for those in need of points and three-pointers.
More News
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores team-high 21 in Monday's win•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores 24 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Hits eight treys versus Pelicans•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Explodes for career-high 34 points in loss•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores team-high 20 in Wednesday's win•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...