Crabbe produced 20 points (7-19 FG, 6-13 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 116-111 loss to Sacramento.

Crabbe has been playing very well of late, scoring in double-figures in eight consecutive games. While he isn't a big contributor in any other areas, he has been shooting the three-ball with high success. Over that same eight-game period he has averaged 4.3 three-pointers, very handy indeed. Caris LeVert continues to work his way back from injury and could cut into Crabbe's production, but until that happens, Crabbe is worth a look in most leagues for those in need of points and three-pointers.