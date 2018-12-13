Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores 20 points in win
Crabbe finished with 20 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, two steals and an assist during Wednesday's win over Philadelphia.
Crabbe reached double-figures in his fourth-straight game, eclipsing the 20-point barrier for the third time this year. The sixth-year pro appears to finally be breaking out of his year-long shooting slump as he has averaged 14.8 points on 45 percent shooting from the field in his last six games. In the past, Crabbe has been a solid scorer, but has had a sluggish start to the year and is shooting only 33.6 percent from the field on the season, but may be worth a look in standard formats if he's able to continue the momentum he's generated over this recent stretch.
