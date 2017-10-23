Crabbe scored 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), to go along with five rebounds, one steal and one block over 26 minutes in Brooklyn's 116-104 win against Atlanta on Sunday.

From the bench, Crabbe led all scorers with 20 points in Sunday's contest. Since Jeremy Lin's season-ending knee injury in the season opener, Crabbe and guard Caris Levert have alternated at starting shooting guard. In the interim, Brooklyn appears content with a rotational guard situation. As a result, Crabbe's strong relief performance increases his chances of returning to the starting lineup in the near-term.