Crabbe compiled 22 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 118-115 win over the Grizzlies.

Crabbe returned from a two-game absence with an illness and provided a necessary scoring punch. Crabbe is among the most inconsistent contributors from a statistical standpoint, as evidenced by the fact that in six previous March appearances he combined for 49 points in his two best and just 24 total in his four worst.

