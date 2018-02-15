Crabbe contributed 24 points (9-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, and one assist in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 loss to the Pacers.

Crabbe continues to cook on offense, as evidenced by the fact that he's averaging 25.3 points per game over the last four contests. Caris LeVert (knee) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) figure to return at some point soon after the All-Star break, which will probably result in Crabbe's value taking a slight hit. Still, he has been stepping up his game lately, and could be a solid source of production for the final fourth of the regular season.