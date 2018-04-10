Crabbe registered 41 points (12-15 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block across 34 minutes Monday in Brooklyn's win over Chicago.

Crabbe posted a career-high 41 points on a stellar shooting night. The fifth-year wing knocked down eight three-pointers, also a career-high, for the third time in his career but his reliance on the three-pointer makes him a boom-or-bust fantasy option. He averages 7.1 three-point attempts on the 2017-18 season, and he has connected on 37.5-percent of those attempts, a respectable clip considering the volume. Crabbe lived beyond-the-arc in his first year with Brooklyn, while he was a much more versatile scorer during his time with Portland.