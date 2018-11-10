Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores eight points in Friday's win
Crabbe had eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and two rebounds in 23 minutes during Friday's 112-110 win over the Nuggets.
Crabbe's scoring total was actually his best over the last five tilts, and he's averaging 23.6 minutes per game over the last eight games. Joe Harris continues to hold down the fort as the starting shooting guard and has earned more time than Crabbe in each of the last eight games while scoring in double figures in six straight.
