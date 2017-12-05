Crabbe contributed eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 110-90 win over the Hawks.

Crabbe was quiet in his second start since returning from a sore back, but he still managed averages of 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 threes, 1.5 assists, and 0.5 steals in 24.0 minutes during these last two contests (both against the Hawks). Crabbe will have plenty of competition for minutes, but he'll likely continue to see no shortage of opportunities with D'Angelo Russell (knee) out indefinitely.