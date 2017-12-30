Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores just six points in victory
Crabbe had only six points (2-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 26 minutes during Friday's 111-87 victory over Miami.
After making the move from Portland, Crabbe was looking at increased opportunities on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. While his scoring is up slightly on last season, his efficiency has taken a big hit and his expected increase in defensive numbers has not yet happened. He has been receiving some starting roles on the team but still remains basically a streaming option and should really only be owned in deeper leagues.
