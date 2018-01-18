Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores team-high 20 in Wednesday's win
Crabbe scored 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 100-95 loss to the Spurs.
It's the third time in the last six games that Crabbe has struck for 20 points, and he's averaging a solid 14.8 points, 4.8 boards, 3.2 three-pointers and 2.7 assists over that stretch while shooting 44.2 percent (19-for-43) from beyond the arc. The Nets don't have much in the way of reliable scoring options, so expect the 25-year-old to continue seeing a lot of the ball as long as he stays hot from the outside.
