Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores team-high 21 in Monday's win
Crabbe scored 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 104-87 win over the Bulls.
With the Nets cruising to a huge win and both Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Caris LeVert returning to the lineup from injuries, Crabbe missed his chance at a huge performance and failed to play at least 25 minutes for the first time since Jan 30. He's still scored in double digits in six straight games, averaging 22.2 points, 4.7 three-pointers, 4.5 boards, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals over that stretch, but expect to see his usage rate drop now that the Brooklyn roster is healthier.
