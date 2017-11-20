Crabbe scored 25 points (9-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 loss to the Warriors.

He scored at least 15 points in three straight games while going 14-for-27 (51.9 percent) from three-point range, giving the Nets a spark on offense to offset the loss of D'Angelo Russell (knee). Expect Crabbe to continue seeing increased shot opportunities while he's hot, but his track record suggests he won't be able to maintain this pace for very long.