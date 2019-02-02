Crabbe (knee) is unavailable for Saturday's game against the Magic.

Crabbe hasn't suited up since Dec. 12 and remains without a concrete timeline to return from a sore right knee. Once he's cleared to play again, Crabbe will more than likely face some playing-time restrictions in his first few games back. At that point, he'll likely cut into the minutes of Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham, who have stepped into enhanced roles since Spencer Dinwiddie underwent thumb surgery Monday.