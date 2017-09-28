Nets' Allen Crabbe: Sports walking boot Thursday
Crabbe donned a walking boot during Thursday's practice, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
After rolling his ankle during practice Wednesday, a subsequent X-ray came back negative, so Crabbe still isn't likely dealing with any too serious despite showing up with a boot on his left foot. He continues to be listed as day-to-day and it remains to be seen if he'll be cleared ahead of the preseason opener on Tuesday against the Knicks. Crabbe is currently the favorite to open the season as the team's starting small forward, though he'll have to fend off the likes of DeMarre Carroll and Caris LeVert
