Crabbe will start at shooting guard for Monday's game against the Suns, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Crabbe has spent most of the season coming off the bench behind Caris LeVert, but Crabbe is coming off an impressive 25-point, six-rebound performance on Friday, which earns him the promotion to the top unit. After logging 29 minutes in each of the last two games, Crabbe likely won't see his playing time increase much despite moving into the starting five.