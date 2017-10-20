Crabbe will move into the starting lineup Friday against the Magic, Tom Lorenzo of Nets Daily reports.

Crabbe came off the bench in Wednesday's season opener, but with Jeremy Lin lost for the year with a torn patella tendon, the offseason acquisition will move into the backcourt alongside D'Angelo Russell. In 27 minutes Wednesday, Crabbe finished with 12 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3PT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals. With increased opportunity, the 25-year-old could be a valuable three-point contributor in fantasy leagues.