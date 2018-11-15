Nets' Allen Crabbe: Starting Wednesday
Crabbe will start for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
With Caris LeVert (foot) out for an extended period of time, coach Kenny Atkinson has opted to insert Crabbe into the starting five. He's struggled to begin the season, however, shooting just 25.5 percent from the field in his 13 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...