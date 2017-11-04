Nets' Allen Crabbe: Team-leading point total off bench
Crabbe poured in 25 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT) and added six rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes in Friday's 124-112 loss to the Lakers.
Crabbe's scoring haul was a season-high total as he saw 29 minutes for a second straight contest. The fifth-year pro equaled his season high of four made three-pointers as well and bounced back from the 5-for-18 shooting tally he'd generated over his prior two games. Given his ability to provide instant offense, Crabbe figures to retain a sizable role on the second unit throughout the season.
More News
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Will head back to bench Tuesday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Will enter starting five Sunday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Pours in 19 points Wednesday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores 20 points off bench•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Will move back to bench role Sunday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Starting at two-guard•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...