Crabbe poured in 25 points (6-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT) and added six rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes in Friday's 124-112 loss to the Lakers.

Crabbe's scoring haul was a season-high total as he saw 29 minutes for a second straight contest. The fifth-year pro equaled his season high of four made three-pointers as well and bounced back from the 5-for-18 shooting tally he'd generated over his prior two games. Given his ability to provide instant offense, Crabbe figures to retain a sizable role on the second unit throughout the season.