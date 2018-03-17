Nets' Allen Crabbe: To remain sidelined Saturday
Crabbe (illness) is out for Saturday's tilt against the Mavericks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Crabbe's illness, which caused him to miss Friday's contest against the Sixers, is still bothering him enough to keep him on the shelf. In his stead, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris are candidates to see expanded roles.
