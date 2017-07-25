Nets' Allen Crabbe: Traded to Nets
Crabbe was traded to the Nets on Tuesday in exchange for Andrew Nicholson, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Nets threw a four-year, $75 million offer sheet at Crabbe last summer, but the Trail Blazers opted to match, a decision the team may ultimately have regretted. Tuesday's deal lends credence to that notion, as the move essentially amounts to a salary dump. Portland is expected to waive Nicholson in short order and will use the stretch provision to spread out the three years and roughly $20 million remaining on his contract. For Crabbe, the trade represents an opportunity to step into a larger role, albeit for a young team likely to struggle again next season. In 2016-17, Crabbe averaged 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from three. He'll have a good chance to start at small forward for Brooklyn, which has the cap room to absorb his hefty contract outright, and will also see minutes at shooting guard.
