Coach Kenny Atkinson labeled Crabbe (knee) as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports. "He's still not there," Atkinson said of Crabbe on Monday.

Crabbe, who has missed the Nets' last nine games, recently resumed five-on-five workouts, but Atkinson apparently isn't fully confident in the wing's health. With Crabbe likely to miss yet another contest, Rodions Kurucs is expected to draw the start at small forward Wednesday.