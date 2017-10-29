Crabbe will draw the start for Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets.

The Nets are set to be without usual starter DeMarre Carroll (ankle) on Sunday, so Crabbe will get the call to fill his spot in the starting five. Carroll's absence opens up plenty of minutes for both Crabbe and Caris LeVert, meaning both should see hefty workloads Sunday. Crabbe should be an intriguing fantasy play with a solid matchup against the Nuggets.