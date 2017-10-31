Crabbe will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Suns.

Crabbe drew the start on Sunday in the absence of DeMarre Carroll (ankle), but wasn't overly effective and finished with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes. He's had a few strong games this season, though his early inconsistencies surely bring with it some risk. With the move to the bench, Crabbe could see a few less minutes, but he's still a key member of the regular rotation and should get plenty of playing time behind both Caris LeVert and Carroll.