Nets' Allen Crabbe: Will head back to bench Tuesday
Crabbe will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Crabbe drew the start on Sunday in the absence of DeMarre Carroll (ankle), but wasn't overly effective and finished with eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes. He's had a few strong games this season, though his early inconsistencies surely bring with it some risk. With the move to the bench, Crabbe could see a few less minutes, but he's still a key member of the regular rotation and should get plenty of playing time behind both Caris LeVert and Carroll.
More News
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Will enter starting five Sunday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Pours in 19 points Wednesday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores 20 points off bench•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Will move back to bench role Sunday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Starting at two-guard•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Will be limited off bench Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...