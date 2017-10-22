Nets' Allen Crabbe: Will move back to bench role Sunday
Crabbe will return to a bench role for Sunday's matchup with the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Crabbe dealt with an ankle injury during the preseason and coach Kenny Atkinson said he's still building up his workload, which appears to be the reasoning behind Crabbe's demotion to the bench. That will allow Caris LeVert to jump into the starting lineup at shooting guard Sunday, meaning Crabbe could see a few less minutes. Crabbe played 23 minutes in Friday's start, posting nine points, one rebound, two assists and one block. Look for his minutes to continue to be closely monitored, though Crabbe eventually should have another chance at cracking the starting five with Jeremy Lin (knee) out for the year.
More News
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Starting at two-guard•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Will be limited off bench Wednesday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores 14 in 10 minutes off bench Sunday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Making preseason debut Sunday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Out Thursday vs. Heat•
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...