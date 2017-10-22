Crabbe will return to a bench role for Sunday's matchup with the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Crabbe dealt with an ankle injury during the preseason and coach Kenny Atkinson said he's still building up his workload, which appears to be the reasoning behind Crabbe's demotion to the bench. That will allow Caris LeVert to jump into the starting lineup at shooting guard Sunday, meaning Crabbe could see a few less minutes. Crabbe played 23 minutes in Friday's start, posting nine points, one rebound, two assists and one block. Look for his minutes to continue to be closely monitored, though Crabbe eventually should have another chance at cracking the starting five with Jeremy Lin (knee) out for the year.