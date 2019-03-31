Crabbe (knee) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Bucks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Crabbe will miss his eighth straight game as he continues to deal with a sore right knee. There's currently no timetable for his return, so it's possible that he doesn't return this season. His next opportunity to play coming Wednesday against the Raptors, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.