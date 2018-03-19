Crabbe (illness) will play and start Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Nets digital content writer Alex Labidou reports.

Crabbe missed the last two games with an illness, but as expected, will rejoin the lineup after coming into Monday with a probable designation. He'll immediately slot back into the starting five and should take on a full workload, so fantasy owners should feel comfortable getting him active and in lineups. With Crabbe back, look for Joe Harris to head back to the bench and see a slightly smaller role.