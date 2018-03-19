Nets' Allen Crabbe: Will play, start Monday
Crabbe (illness) will play and start Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Nets digital content writer Alex Labidou reports.
Crabbe missed the last two games with an illness, but as expected, will rejoin the lineup after coming into Monday with a probable designation. He'll immediately slot back into the starting five and should take on a full workload, so fantasy owners should feel comfortable getting him active and in lineups. With Crabbe back, look for Joe Harris to head back to the bench and see a slightly smaller role.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...