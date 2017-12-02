Crabbe (back) will be available for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

As expected, Crabbe will be back in action after missing the last three contests with a sore lower back. The Cal product will likely be back in the starting five, while the likes of Joe Harris, Sean Kilpatrick and Isaiah Whitehead could each see slight reductions in minutes as a result of Crabbe's return.

