Crabbe (knee) was assigned to the G League's Long Island Nets on Tuesday.

According to Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com, Crabbe is only scheduled to participate in practices with Long Island in what's expected to be a brief stint in the G League. If Crabbe's right knee responds well to the full-court, full-contact activity, the swingman could be cleared to return to game action for Brooklyn in one of the team's final few contests before the All-Star break. Sidelined since Dec. 12 with the injury, Crabbe will likely be eased back into the Brooklyn rotation upon returning rather than immediately taking back the 26.1 minutes per game he's averaging for the season.