Nets' Allen Crabbe: Will practice in G League
Crabbe (knee) was assigned to the G League's Long Island Nets on Tuesday.
According to Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com, Crabbe is only scheduled to participate in practices with Long Island in what's expected to be a brief stint in the G League. If Crabbe's right knee responds well to the full-court, full-contact activity, the swingman could be cleared to return to game action for Brooklyn in one of the team's final few contests before the All-Star break. Sidelined since Dec. 12 with the injury, Crabbe will likely be eased back into the Brooklyn rotation upon returning rather than immediately taking back the 26.1 minutes per game he's averaging for the season.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...