Nets' Allen Crabbe: Will remain out Friday
Crabbe (ankle) didn't practice Thursday and has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Crabbe will be missing a second straight contest, though he apparently indicated that his injury isn't anything serious. As a result, it appears Friday's absence is merely precautionary. With Crabbe sidelined, as well as Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin), the likes of Joe Harris, Caris LeVert and DeMarre Carroll should see expanded roles once again. Look for Crabbe to be back to full strength ahead of next week's regular-season opener.
